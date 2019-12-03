|
|
Pharr - Esequiel "Zeke" Martinez III, 46, has gone to rest with our Lord on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Zeke is survived by his loving family, his wife, Yvonne Martinez; his children, Catherine and Matthew; his parents, Esequiel Jr. and Ester Martinez; 3 siblings, Esteban Martinez, Elizette (Christopher) Cruz, and Elias (Laura) Martinez, numerous nieces and nephews, uncles, aunts and cousins. Zeke was a devoted educator at Vanguard Rembrandt Academy in Pharr. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 2 pm - 9 pm with a 7 pm service at Vanguard Rembrandt Academy - Building #4. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church at 10 am, 122 Hawk Ave. in Pharr. Burial will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr. Zeke, we love you with all our hearts and will miss you dearly. Your legacy as an educator will forever be remembered. May you rest in peace until we meet again. Services have been entrusted to Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of McAllen.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 3, 2019