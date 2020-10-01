1/1
Esmeralda C. Lozano
Edinburg - Esmeralda C. Lozano, 67, went home to our Lord Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in San Antonio.

Born in Eagle Pass, Mrs. Lozano had lived in Edinburg most of her life.

She is preceded in death by a daughter, Kristina Lozano; and her parents, Ramon and Octavia G. Cantu.

Mrs. Lozano is survived by her loving husband, Guadalupe M. Lozano of Edinburg; five children, Veronica L. (William) Cruz, Guadalupe C. (Rachel) Lozano, both of Edinburg, Nicholas Lozano of Odessa, TX, Gabriel Lozano, and Kristina Lozano, both of Edinburg; nine grandchildren; 13 siblings, Ramona (Raul+) Garza, Raul (Rosa) Cantu, Jose (Delia) Cantu, David (Rosa) Cantu, Alfredo G. Cantu, Rosalinda (Victor) Garza, Norma G. Cantu, Ramon G. Cantu Jr, Alicia C. Membrillo, Betty Jane Cantu, Sylvia C. Guerra, Leroy G. Cantu, and Jeannette (Daniel) Conde.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Graveside service will take place Friday, October 2, 2020, at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.



Published in The Monitor on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
