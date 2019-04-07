Rio Grande City, TX - Esmeralda "Lala" Z. Cantu was born on December 1, 1938 in La Grulla, TX. She was the first born child to Tiburcio Zarate and Maria de la Luz Trevino.



She married Jose "Chacho" Cantu in La Grulla, TX and had 11 children: Mirta G. Cantu, Elizabeth (Eligio) Salinas, Benilde (Juan) Contreras, George (Marilyn) Cantu, Livia (Haroldo) Ramirez, Jose Luis (Isabel) Cantu, Rachael (Raul) Garza, Nancy Cantu, Belinda C. (Joel) Garcia, (+) Ignacio (Angelina) Cantu and (+) Jesus N. Cantu.



After 21 years of marriage, Lala became a widow at age 39 when Chacho lost his battle with cancer. Nevertheless, she forged on ahead without the love of her life to raise her family. She continued to take her family up north as migrants to work in the fields and taught her children to be strong, independent and to persevere.



Lala always advised us to wake up in the morning, put on your makeup and do your hair so you could be ready for any invite that came along. She believed in being prepared and always looking your best. She enjoyed sewing, cooking and music. She loved being surrounded by her family at holiday gatherings and spur of the moment BBQ's. She was always the one that called to say she was making "cabrito" and got the festivities started. She enjoyed singing karaoke and loved seeing her family united.



Esmeralda "Lala" Z. Cantu went to join the Lord on March 23, 2019 at the age of 80. She was buried at the Cantu Cemetery in La Grulla, TX. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and 2 sons. She is survived by her 9 children, 53 grandchildren and 55 great grandchildren.



Thank you to everyone who took the time to send condolences, visited and provided support during our grief. To everyone who sent flowers and provided food before, during and after the services, your generosity is greatly appreciated.



Our grand lady has left us, but her legacy lives on in the lives she created and touched. Published in The Monitor on Apr. 7, 2019