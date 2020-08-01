Rio Grande City - Esmeralda Cruz, 65, went home to our Lord Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple, TX. Ms. Cruz was born on June 3, 1955 to Victoriano and Hortencia Olivarez and lived in Rio Grande City all of her life. She graduated from Rio Grande City High School.Esme was a wonderful mother, caregiver, sister, and dear friend to many. She was an employee with Rio Grande ISD for 21 years and cherished the friendships made with her coworkers. She was an avid supporter of the Rattlers. She had a great sense of humor and a smile that would light up the room. She was an animal lover and enjoyed spending her spare time in her garden. Her three sons and grandchildren were her everything. She will forever be loved and missed.She is preceded in death by her parents; Victoriano and Hortencia Olivarez, a brother; Casimiro Olivarez, a sister; Graciela Olivarez, and a grandson; Chase Olivarez.Ms. Cruz is survived by her three sons; Casimiro Olivarez (Margie), Demetrio (DJ) Olivarez III (Vivianna), and Alberto Cruz Jr. (Cristina), 9 grandchildren; all of Rio Grande City, one sister; Norma Villarreal (J.D.), and four nieces; all of Mission,TX.Funeral services are pending. Arrangements have been entrusted to SanchezFuneral Home in Rio Grande City.