Edinburg - Esmeralda "Esmer" Luera, 52, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Edinburg Regional Medical Center. She was born on a Saturday, September 14, 1968 in Edinburg to Jorge and Alicia Benavidez Luera. She is preceded in death by her parents, maternal grandparents, paternal grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.She is survived by her three loving sons; Michael Andrew Luera, Fernando Javier Botello, III and Jorge Javier Botello, all of Edinburg, grandchildren; Michael Andrew and Jayda, sister; Graciela (John) Lucio, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.Esmeralda was affectionately known as "Esmer" and she was quickly recognized by her amazing green eyes and fabulous smile.She graduated in 1987 from Edinburg High School. She enjoyed engaging with people which was the food for her soul, a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg, where she also volunteered during food and clothing drives and helping others in need. She spent most of her days engaged in service to others and unselfishly gave of herself with her uncanny ability to help people in a deep and positive way. Esmer could often be found leading and working toy drives and fundraisers for the Rainbow Room or on the frontlines of local politics. She truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures like playing guessing games and bingo with her sons and nieces, picking them up from school, taking them to Burger King or simply cooking her famous fideo for them. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and all those whose lives she touched.Her family will receive friends on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM with a Rosary to be prayed at 6:00 PM in the Chapel of Peace at Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home, 322 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg. Funeral services have been entrusted to Johnny Garcia, Manager/Funeral Director and Staff of Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home.