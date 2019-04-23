Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Resources
More Obituaries for Esmeregildo Cuevas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esmeregildo D. Cuevas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Esmeregildo D. Cuevas Obituary
Alamo - Esmeregildo D. Cuevas, 92, died Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Amara Hospice in Edinburg.

He is preceded in death by a son, Rene A. Cuevas; his parents, Matias and Cristina Cuevas.

Mr. Cuevas is survived by his wife of 71 years, Guadalupe A. Cuevas of Alamo; six children, Raul A. (Victoria Lynn Apala) Cuevas of Davenport, IA, Carmen A. Cuevas- Mendoza of Premont, TX, David Alcantar Cuevas of Denver, CO, Ray Cuevas, Jackie (George Paul) Valdez, both of Edinburg, Olivia A. Cuevas-Monden of Glendale, AZ; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Librado Cuevas, Roque (Maria Lilia) Cuevas, both of Port Clinton, Ohio; and a sister, Alicia Arizzola, of Port Clinton Ohio.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, April 23, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Alamo. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.

Military honors will be conducted by VFW Post 7473 of Elsa.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now