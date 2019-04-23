|
Alamo - Esmeregildo D. Cuevas, 92, died Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Amara Hospice in Edinburg.
He is preceded in death by a son, Rene A. Cuevas; his parents, Matias and Cristina Cuevas.
Mr. Cuevas is survived by his wife of 71 years, Guadalupe A. Cuevas of Alamo; six children, Raul A. (Victoria Lynn Apala) Cuevas of Davenport, IA, Carmen A. Cuevas- Mendoza of Premont, TX, David Alcantar Cuevas of Denver, CO, Ray Cuevas, Jackie (George Paul) Valdez, both of Edinburg, Olivia A. Cuevas-Monden of Glendale, AZ; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Librado Cuevas, Roque (Maria Lilia) Cuevas, both of Port Clinton, Ohio; and a sister, Alicia Arizzola, of Port Clinton Ohio.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, April 23, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Alamo. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.
Military honors will be conducted by VFW Post 7473 of Elsa.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 23, 2019