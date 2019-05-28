Home

Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Esperanza Aleman Morgan

Esperanza Aleman Morgan Obituary
Alamo - Esperanza Aleman Morgan, 81, died Saturday, May 25, 2019, at McAllen Heart Hospital.

She is preceded in death by eight siblings, Federico Aleman, Aurelio Aleman, Julia Salinas, Isabel Calzada, Carlota Flores, Aurora Magallan, Encarnacion Aleman, and Adela Aleman.

Esperanza is survived by four children, Jesus Morgan, San Juanita Morgan, Gerardo Morgan, Michael I. Morgan; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, May 28, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Alamo. Interment will follow at San Juan Cemetery.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on May 28, 2019
