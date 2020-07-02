McAllen - Esperanza Guerra, 88, of Pharr, Texas passed away on Sunday June 28, 2020 at her daughter's residence, surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She was born on November 10, 1931 and was the daughter of Refugio and Maria F. Ysaguirre. She battled cancer beginning in 1987 and true to her nature, put up a valiant fight until the end.
Growing up north of the railroad tracks in Pharr, Esperanza was the youngest of 8 siblings. Her large family was the root of her "family first" ethic, around which her life revolved. She cherished her parents, siblings, and all her nieces and nephews. The children of her sister, Aurelia Y. Ramirez, were especially dear to her and she loved them as if they were her own.
As the youngest of the children, Esperanza remained in her childhood home to care for her mother as long as she could and finally started her own family when she was 36. In 1968, she met and subsequently married the charming Antonio Guerra of Weslaco. They had two children, Celeste and Lauro Antonio, "Larry", both of whom unquestionably became the focus of all her attention and efforts. Having only a high school education herself, Esperanza would tell anybody who would listen how proud she was of her daughter becoming an attorney. She was proud of Larry for many different reasons and raised him to be a fun-loving, well-liked and well-known young man to the people of "PSJA".
Esperanza started her family at a late age and was older than most grandmothers, but that didn't stop her from being the best Grandma there was. From the moment she temporarily moved to Houston to care for Casey when she was born, until the day she closed her eyes for the last time, Casey and Anthony were her "crown jewels" that she treasured more than anything.
In addition to loving her family, Esperanza also loved her community. She worked at the original PSJA "Bear" High school for over 30 years as a paraprofessional, but her true dedication was to her Catholic faith. A life-long resident of Pharr, she was active at St. Jude's, always participating in the Jamaicas and various fundraisers. In her later years, she became a faithful, active congregant of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church.
Esperanza will be remembered by those close to her as a feisty, fashionable, faithful woman who loved her family, her church and her garden.
Esperanza's family thanks all of the people who have reached out during this trying time. A special conveyance of gratitude to Carmen Almanza and Susie Gaona, the loving, compassionate caregivers of Esperanza and her beloved Larry for the last 2 years. Carmen and Esperanza grew to be partners in crime and the family is forever grateful to Carmen.
Esperanza is survived by her children, Celeste Guerra and Lauro A. Guerra; grandchildren, Casey Zendejas (Julian)and Anthony Vasquez; sister Aurelia Y. Ramirez and many nieces and nephews.
Esperanza was preceded in death by her husband Antonio Guerra; father Refugio Ysaguirre and mother Maria Flores Ysaguirre; brothers: Refugio Ysaguirre, Manuel Ysaguirre, Roberto Ysaguirre and Guadalupe Ysaguirre; sisters Refugia Valadez and sister Carmen Cienfuegos.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmvalleyfh.com
for the Guerra family.
The family invites the public to the graveside at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr on Thursday, July 2nd at 11:00 am and asks that everybody wear a mask and practice social distancing.