San Juan - Esperanza Ramirez, 71, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg.Mrs. Ramirez dedicated her life and love to her family as a full time homemaker. She was a woman of faith. She loved working in her garden, spending time with her grandchildren, playing chalupa with her mom, sisters and nieces, traveling, music and watching football. Mrs. Ramirez loved her dogs and cats, especially her dog, snicker which brought so much joy to her life most recently.Her grandchildren were her world and she was their greatest cheerleader and supporter. She was known as "Grandma" to many friends of her grandchildren, and considered them as her grandchildren as well, (Alex Serna, Josue Gonzalez and Leonardo D. Andre). She touched so many lives in one way or another and was an inspiration to many.Mrs. Ramirez will be greatly missed.She is preceded in death by her father, Maximino Salas; three sisters, Blanca Blasita Yracheta, Oralia "Cory" Garcia, Teresa Salas; and a brother, Maximino Salas, Jr.Mrs. Ramirez is survived by her husband, Antonio Ramirez, Jr.; three children, Michael (Liza Renee) Ramirez, Teresa (Richard) Ramirez-Price, and Richard Ramirez; eight grandchildren, Christopher Ramirez, Leeza (Sheldon Kasky) Price, Laurie (Griffin) Winke, Gabriela Ramirez, Miranda (Edward) Gonzalez, Michael A. Ramirez, Richard Ramirez, Jr. , and Charlie Ramirez; four great-grandchildren, Julian Kasky, Finley Winke, Jemma Gonzalez, and Cooper Kasky; her mother, Maria H. Salas; five siblings, Luis (Blanca) Salas, Dahlia (Jose) Muniz, Martin Salas, and Jose Trinidad (Alicia) Salas; and many nephews and nieces.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, November 9, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at La Piedad Cemetery in McAllen.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.