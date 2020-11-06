1/1
Esperanza Ramirez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Esperanza's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
San Juan - Esperanza Ramirez, 71, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg.

Mrs. Ramirez dedicated her life and love to her family as a full time homemaker. She was a woman of faith. She loved working in her garden, spending time with her grandchildren, playing chalupa with her mom, sisters and nieces, traveling, music and watching football. Mrs. Ramirez loved her dogs and cats, especially her dog, snicker which brought so much joy to her life most recently.

Her grandchildren were her world and she was their greatest cheerleader and supporter. She was known as "Grandma" to many friends of her grandchildren, and considered them as her grandchildren as well, (Alex Serna, Josue Gonzalez and Leonardo D. Andre). She touched so many lives in one way or another and was an inspiration to many.

Mrs. Ramirez will be greatly missed.

She is preceded in death by her father, Maximino Salas; three sisters, Blanca Blasita Yracheta, Oralia "Cory" Garcia, Teresa Salas; and a brother, Maximino Salas, Jr.

Mrs. Ramirez is survived by her husband, Antonio Ramirez, Jr.; three children, Michael (Liza Renee) Ramirez, Teresa (Richard) Ramirez-Price, and Richard Ramirez; eight grandchildren, Christopher Ramirez, Leeza (Sheldon Kasky) Price, Laurie (Griffin) Winke, Gabriela Ramirez, Miranda (Edward) Gonzalez, Michael A. Ramirez, Richard Ramirez, Jr. , and Charlie Ramirez; four great-grandchildren, Julian Kasky, Finley Winke, Jemma Gonzalez, and Cooper Kasky; her mother, Maria H. Salas; five siblings, Luis (Blanca) Salas, Dahlia (Jose) Muniz, Martin Salas, and Jose Trinidad (Alicia) Salas; and many nephews and nieces.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, November 9, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at La Piedad Cemetery in McAllen.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
05:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
8
Rosary
06:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Interment
La Piedad Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved