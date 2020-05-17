Alamo - Eperanza Ramos Nunez, 79, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 14, 2020, at her residence in Alamo.
Mrs. Nunez is preceded in death by her parents Cleofas and Maria Ramos, her three siblings, Olivia Ramos, Gilberto Ramos and Juan Ramos.
Esperanza is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 60 years, Gerardo Nunez of Alamo; three children, Sylvia Nunez (Luis C.) Garcia of Edinburg, Cirilo (Perlita) Nunez of Irvine, CA and Esperanza Nunez (Rudolph) Rodriguez of McAllen; six grandchildren Gerardo "Lalito" Nunez, Javier "Javi" Nunez, Alyssa Victoria Garcia, Gabriel Carlos Garcia, Roy Rodriguez and Andrea Rodriguez; eight siblings, Eloisa Herrera, Ernestina Ramos, Carlota Nunez, Noelia Hernandez, Ofilia Ramos, Ernesto Ramos, Abel Ramos and Jose Angel Ramos.
Visitation will be held from 4:30 to 8:00 p.m., with a 7:00 p.m. Rosary, today, May 17, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10:00 a.m. Monday, May 18, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org)
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on May 17, 2020.