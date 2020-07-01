Mission - Esperanza Vasquez, age 102, a longtime Mission resident, passed away on Monday morning, June 29, 2020 at her residence. She was born on December 12, 1917 in Valadeces, Tamaulipas to Felipe and Amadita Barrera.She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband: Jesus Vasquez and their children: Ruben Vaquez, Pedro Vasquez, Jesus Vasquez, Jr., Nora Vasquez, Eduardo "La Mocha" Vasquez & Guadalupe "Lupito" Vasquez.She is survived by her children: Dora Munguia (Ramon), San Juanita Cortinas (Rene), Gilberto Vasquez (Ramona), Jose Vasquez (Connie), Guadalupe Vasquez, Diana Garza (Luis), who proudly cared for her mother for 28 years and Norma Gonzalez (Joe). She is also remembered by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great grandchildren.Esperanza enjoyed bingo and dancing with her beloved husband, Jesus. Prior to her battle with Alzheimer's disease, she enjoyed attending an adult day care, where she had many friends. Most recently, the City of Mission had honored her with a proclamation commemorating her 101st Birthday. She will be sorely missed by her devoted and adoring family.Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 3:00 to 9:00 pm at Flores Funeral Home Chapel in Mission with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm in the evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 noon on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission with interment to follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in McAllen.Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Flores Funeral Home of Mission.