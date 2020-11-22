San Juan - Estanislada (Tani) Snell, 85, went to be with the Lord on November 19, 2020 at Edinburg Nursing and Rehab Center. She is preceded in death by her husband, Alexander V. Snell; son, Johnny Snell; and daughter-in-law, Yolanda Snell.Mrs. Snell is survived by her children, Alex Snell Jr., Dora A. Trosclair, Diana Aguero, Sonya Snell, and Victor X. Snell; 12 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and was loved dearly.Visitation will be from 5pm to 9pm with a 7pm rosary today November 22, 2020 at De Leon Funeral Home of Pharr. A graveside service will be held at 10am on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Roselawn Cemetery in McAllen under the direction of De Leon Funeral Home of Pharr.