De Leon Funeral Home
700 East Expressway 83
Pharr, TX 78577
(956) 787-2231
Estefana Ibarra Guajardo Obituary
Pharr - Estefana Ibarra Guajardo, 84, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Doctor's Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg. She is preceded in death by her husband, Juan Guajardo; and son, Segundo Guajardo.

Ms. Guajardo is survived by her daughters, Irasema (Stan) Nelson, Janie Guajardo, Viola (Ricardo) Salinas, and Elizabeth (Luis) Guajardo; 17 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Maria Guevara and Timotea Gonzalez.

Visitation will be from 1pm to 9pm with a 7pm rosary on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at De Leon Funeral Home of Pharr. Funeral Mass will be at 11am on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Pharr. Burial will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr under the direction of De Leon Funeral Home of Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 15, 2019
