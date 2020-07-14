McAllen - Estefana (Steffie) Resendez Vela passed away peacefully at her home on July 9, 2020. She was 90 years of age. She took her last breath surrounded by people she loved most. Steffie was born in El Sauz, Texas and moved to McAllen at age 6 where she attended McAllen schools. She attended Pan American College and worked at Britton's Fine Jewelry. After 20 years at Britton's she went to work at Valley Federal Savings and Loan which later transitioned to International Bank of Commerce. She retired from IBC as Vice President in 1999, paving the way for female bankers. She loved traveling to the Taos/Red River, New Mexico area with her family. They moved there in 2005 where they had many good friends and good times with the slot machines. She enjoyed visiting the old churches and missions in the area as well. In 2015, they moved back to McAllen to be closer to family and friends.She will be remembered as a beautiful woman who instilled in her children the importance of family, being courteous, and a hard work ethic. She loved Sunday dinners at her house, but respectfully requested that everyone leave before kickoff of the NFL Football game.She is preceded in death by her parents, Jose and Narcisa Resendez; her daughter, Norma Linda; and siblings, Aureliano, Agusto, Julio and Irma. She is survived lovingly by her husband and lifelong companion, Efraim, Sr.; two brothers, Beto Guerra and Fred Guerra; one sister, Alicia Guerra Hawkey; three sons, Efraim (Patsy), Bobby (Steffenie), and Richard (Linda). She was very proud of her nine grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.A religious service and celebration of her life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Our Lady of Sorrows School, 1100 Gumwood, McAllen , TX 78501; Comfort House, 617 Dallas Street, McAllen, TX 78501; and McAllen Boy and Girls Club, PO Box 577 , McAllen, TX 78505.