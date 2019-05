Edinburg - Estela C. Saenz, 84, went home to our Lord Thursday, May 16, 2019, at her residence in Edinburg.



Mrs. Saenz was a lifelong resident of Edinburg and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.



She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Alfredo A. Saenz; a son, Alfredo A. Saenz Jr.; her parents, Eugenio and Maria Del Rosario Calvillo; and four siblings, Esperanza C. Salazar, Ester C. Ariaz, Eva Gloria Lopez, and Eugenio Rene Calvillo.



Mrs. Saenz is survived by two daughters, Nelda J. Saenz, Linda A. Galvan; two grandchildren, Amanda A. Galvan, Ayla A. Galvan; and two sisters, Elodia C. De La Garza and Elida Rodriguez.



Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, May 17, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.



Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg. Published in The Monitor on May 17, 2019