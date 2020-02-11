|
McAllen - Estela G. Uribe 84 of Edcouch, Texas passed away peacefully Feb. 8, 2020 surrounded by her children and grandchildren.
She was born in Runge, Texas on August 28, 1935 and moved to Edcouch at the age of 9 where she became a long time resident. She was employed and retired from Williamson Dickies after 42 years of Service.
She is survived by her Roxanne Hernandez & Richardo Uribe (Isabel). 7 Grandchildren Priscilla Uribe (Richard), Rolando Jr, Alexandria, Sarann, Kristina, Neida, and Audrey. 2 Great-Grandchildren Lorelia Enriquez, and Josiah Uribe. As well as five siblings: Lidia Villarreal, Paula Garza, Pedro Garza, Armando Garza, and Idalia Chavez.
She is preceded in death by her two sons Rolando Uribe (Melinda) and Rene Roberto Uribe and 3 brothers: Ramiro Garza, Estolio Garza Jr. and Juan Jose Garza.
Funeral arrangements will be held at Funeraria Del Angel Highland Funeral Home in Weslaco, Visitation Services will be held Feb. 11th from 1 pm to midnight with a Rosary at 7 pm. Church services will held on Feb. 12th at 10 am at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Edcouch, Texas followed with the Interment at Highland Memorial Park.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 11, 2020