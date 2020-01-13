Home

Rio Grande City -

Estela G. Muniz, age 87, went peacefully to be with our Lord, on Friday, January 10, 2020, surrounded by her family at home.

Estela was a life-long resident of Rio Grande City-born October 13, 1932, to Cruz Sr. and Guadalupe Garza. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Domingo Muniz, of 61 years, her parents and siblings Rogerio Garza, Sr., Ma. Guadalupe Alvarez, Leonel Garza, Sr., Alicia Perez, Jose Maria Garza, Sr., Rene Garza, Sr. and Raul Garza, Sr.

She is survived by her children Diana Lund (Richard+), David Muniz, Sr. (Ma. Luisa), Dora Lisa Muniz, Debra Lopez (Freddy), Grandson Aaron Ortiz (Martha), 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and siblings Evangelina Galvan, Josefina Gonzalez, Elma G. Fuentes, Cruz Garza, Jr. (Diana), Minerva G. Rodriguez as well as many nieces and nephews. Her long-time caregiver, Leticia Lopez.

Estela was employed by RGCCISD for over 30 years as a paraprofessional, was a devoted Catholic, and an active member of Vela Perpetua, Sagrado Corazon and Woodman of the World.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed life to the fullest and will be dearly missed.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 13, 2020
