McAllen - Estela Teresa Garza died peacefully at home on November 30, 2020 in McAllen, Texas at the age of 73.Estela is survived by her husband, Fernando A. Garza, her sons, Fernando A. Garza, Jr., (Amanda) of San Marcos, Texas, and Jaime J. Garza (Sunnye) of Canton, Michigan. She is also survived by her brothers, Carlos A. Guerra (Dianne) of Waco, Texas, and George C. Guerra of San Diego, California and grandchildren, Javier Garza, Mila Garza, and Eva Garza.Estela is preceded in death by her father, Eulogio P. Guerra, and mother Eva M. Guerra (Cavazos) and brother, Javier Guerra all of McAllen, Texas.Estela was a life-long mathematics educator starting her thirty-two year teaching career in McAllen, Texas at Lincoln Jr. High in 1968 and retiring from teaching at Memorial High School in 1999. She graduated from Pan American University with honors, double-majoring in English and Math. Estela married Fernando, whom she met at El Divino Redentor United Methodist Church, on July 20, 1969.The couple had two children and Estela set about teaching them the value of hard work, education, and integrity. Her children remember her as a loving mother who encouraged them to pursue their goals with enthusiasm and hard work. She was a generous person with a wonderful sense of humor and loved to share her blessings and stories with her grandchildren.Estela believed that her calling was teaching the next generation of students no matter their background, and she was passionate about preparing her students for success in the world. Estela was a life-long United Methodist and an active and dedicated member of St. Mark United Methodist Church in McAllen, Texas. Over the course of 35 years, Estela volunteered with the Auxiliary to South Texas Health System at McAllen Medical Center and served as President for a term.A funeral is scheduled for Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 10AM at St. Mark United Methodist Church. Rev. Walter Prescher will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Estela's life. Internment will occur later in a private, family ceremony. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Mark United Methodist Church in McAllen, Texas. The family would like to thank the numerous caregivers, nurses, and doctors for their efforts, dedication, and loving care.