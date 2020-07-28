Edinburg - Estella "Estellita" G. Garcia, 88, entered eternal rest on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at her residence with her loving family by her bedside. She was born on a Tuesday, April 19, 1932 in Rio Grande City, Texas to Reyes Garza and Norberta Zuniga Garcia. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband; Simon Garcia, Sr., son; Jimmy Garcia and daughter; Gloria Garcia.Estella is survived by her loving children; Bertha Garcia, Silvia (Martin) G. Rodriguez and Simon Garcia, Jr, 10 grandchildren and 11 Great-Grandchildren.Estella was a devoted catholic and was a faithful servant to the Lord. She loved living out in the country watching her chickens and gardening. She also enjoyed listening to country music and cumbias, but her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and family. She will be greatly missed by her family and all those whose lives she touched.Her family will receive friends, Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM in the Chapel of Peace at Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home, 322 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg. Catholic services will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home, 322 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg. Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers will be: Simon Garcia, Jr., Jeremy Reyes Garcia, Christopher Brandon Garcia, Jimmy Dillon Burrows, Daniel Lozano and Anyssa A. Rodriguez. Funeral services have been entrusted to Johnny Garcia, Manager/Funeral Director and Staff of Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home in Edinburg.