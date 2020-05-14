Weslaco - Estella Peralez, age 90, of Weslaco, Texas passed away on Tuesday May 12, 2020. Estella was born in Yuma, Arizona on April 24, 1930.



Estella is survived by; son Hector Peralez (Alicia); daughter Delia Raleigh (Mike); daughter Nancy Peralez; daughter Penny Bearden (Les); and daughter Jannette Vera (Armando); brothers Jesse Martinez, Joe Martinez and sister Margaret Lopez; 12 Grandchildren and 11 Great-Grandchildren.



Estella was preceded in death by her husband Faustino Peralez and 2 grandchildren.



Visitation Services for Estella will be held Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 12:00 PM with a Chapel Service at 1:00 PM at Funeraria Del Angel Highland Funeral Home located at 6705 N FM 88 in Weslaco, Texas followed with the Interment at 2:00 PM at Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco, Texas.



Serving as pallbearers are Hector Peralez , Amyra Vera , Christopher Raleigh, John Bearden , Aaron Vera and Roxanne Perez .



All Funeral Arrangements for Estella Peralez are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel Highland Funeral Home in Weslaco, Texas.



