San Antonio, TX - Estella Ramirez went to be with the Lord on September 19,2019 at the age of 99.
Estella was born to Annie and Carlos Esparza on January 29 in San Benito, TX. She died at her residence in San Antonio surrounded by her family. She is reunited in heaven with her loving husband of 65 years, Olegario (Lalo) Ramirez, her parents, her siblings, William and Carlos, and her granddaughter, Anna Patricia.
She is loved and will be missed by her loving children, Charles Gilbert (Rosalinda), Ana Estela (+Ernesto), Alfonso A. "Sonny" (Ruby), beloved grandchildren, Maria Teresa Morris, Carlos Ramirez and Ana Lisa Ramirez-Chapman,10 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She will have a funeral mass on Monday (9/23) at St.Lukes Catholic Church in San Antonio, TX at 10:00am.
Visitation and rosary will be held in McAllen, TX on Tuesday (9/24) at Kreidler Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m. Rosary will begin at 7:00 p.m. Interment will be held on Wednesday (9/25) at 1:00 p.m. at Mont Meta Cemetery in San Benito, TX.
"Memo" as lovingly referred to by her grandchildren and great grandchildren was very beautiful inside and out. They were very special to her. She was a very spiritual and loving person as well. She was loved by all. May she rest in eternal peace.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 22, 2019