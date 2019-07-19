Sacramento, CA - Estelle" Beverly" Kadhim, 86, passed away on July 14th, 2019 after bravely battling with advanced cancer for over a year; she was surrounded by her loving daughters and family in Sacramento California



Beverly was well known in McAllen as the head of the children's program at McAllen memorial/public library from June 1994 until late 2005, when she moved to Sacramento California after she retired.



Beverly is survived by her 5 professional daughters; and 12 grandchildren as well as 2 great grandchildren.



Funeral arrangements have been made for this Saturday July 20th from 6 pm until 10 pm at Al Salam Mosque in Sacramento.



In leu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the following organizations:



; Hospice pf University of California Davis, or the Run to feed the hungry in Sacramento, California



RIP dear mother. You will never be forgotten. Published in The Monitor on July 19, 2019