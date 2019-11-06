|
Harlingen - ESTER E. ALVARADO
ALAMO - Ester E. Alvarado, 82, went home to our Lord Friday, November 1, 2019, at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen.
She is preceded in death by two sons, Felipe Alvarado Jr., and Isidro Alvarado.
Mrs. Alvarado is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Felipe Alvarado of Alamo; two daughters, Silvestra (Merle Oakley) McDaniel of Minnesota, Elsa Alvarado of Alamo; a son, Jorge (Cristina) Alvarado; 11 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Lucia Valdez, Guadalupe (Severo) Castor, both of Pharr, Soledad "Lola" (Salvador) Ibarra of Mexico, Concepcion (Rogelio) Rodriguez of Pharr; and a brother, Jesus "Chuy" Estrada of Mexico.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, November 6, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 East Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m., Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Alamo. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 6, 2019