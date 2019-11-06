Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
Resources
More Obituaries for Ester Alvarado
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ester Alvarado

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ester Alvarado Obituary
Harlingen - ESTER E. ALVARADO

ALAMO - Ester E. Alvarado, 82, went home to our Lord Friday, November 1, 2019, at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen.

She is preceded in death by two sons, Felipe Alvarado Jr., and Isidro Alvarado.

Mrs. Alvarado is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Felipe Alvarado of Alamo; two daughters, Silvestra (Merle Oakley) McDaniel of Minnesota, Elsa Alvarado of Alamo; a son, Jorge (Cristina) Alvarado; 11 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Lucia Valdez, Guadalupe (Severo) Castor, both of Pharr, Soledad "Lola" (Salvador) Ibarra of Mexico, Concepcion (Rogelio) Rodriguez of Pharr; and a brother, Jesus "Chuy" Estrada of Mexico.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, November 6, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 East Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m., Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Alamo. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ester's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -