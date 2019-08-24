Home

Ester B. Treviño Obituary
Mission - Ester B. Trevino, age 88, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 at her residence in Mission. She was a native of Miguel Aleman, Tamaulipas and was preceded in death by her husband, Felix Mario Trevino and by a daughter, Margarita De La Garza

She is survived by her eight children, Jaime (Delia) Trevino, Jose Santos (Leticia) Trevino, Ana Maria Ramirez, Alma Gloria Trevino, Melba (Oscar) Ysaquirre, Baudelia (Jorge) Marron, Ceci Trevino & Felix Mario Trevino Jr., one sister, Emma Barrera, 28 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Today, Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 3:00 to 9:00 pm at Flores Funeral Home in Mission with a Prayer Service for family and friends to be heldat 7:00 pm. Family will be meeting friends and family at 9:00 am on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Flores Funeral Home in Mission till the time of departure to Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in McAllen where graveside services will be conducted at 12:00 noon.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Flores Funeral Home of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 24, 2019
