Alamo - Ester P. Hernandez, Born Eulalia Ester Pinon, to Parents Jose & Antonia Vega Pinon was the youngest of 10 siblings, all natives of San Juan, Texas, She followed our lord after 14 days of fighting vigorously against COVID-19 on July 19, 2020, at around 12:10am. She only attended school up to 6th grade, but nothing stopped her love of reading and learning new things. She worked hard as a field laborer, then in 1959 met and married her husband Guadalupe Hernandez, a Mexican decedent, from Ramones, Nuevo Leon. Together they spent many years as migrants, traveling in summers to different states to work n build their home, and family of 6. She loved cooking, gardening, crocheting, cross stitching, embroidery, making Easter eggs, tamales, capirotada, and of course her famous flour tortillas. Although a lot changed, after she hurt her shoulder, you could always find her in her kitchen or living room, listening to music, or watching her Novelas, & of course waiting on family visits with open arms, ready to help anyone who needed her. But if we stopped by on a day, the Dallas Cowboy's game was on, you'd definitely have to sit quietly, or risk getting "A SSSHHHUSSSSHH IT" or go outside. Ester will be remembered as a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother. Great Grandmother, and one awesome auntie. She always had a smile in her face even when things got tough. She had a quiet strength that raged fiercely when needed, never complaining and always keeping her Faith in God. She is preceded in death by her baby Irene Hernandez (1977), husband Guadalupe Hernandez Sr. (1996), Guadalupe Hernandez Jr. (2014) Victor Hernandez (2015), also all her siblings: Mercedes Pinon Sr., Pedro Pinon Sr., Manuel Pinon, Jose Pinon Jr., Rigoberto Pinon Sr., Gregorio Pinon, Moises Pinon, Idolina Pinon Alaniz, Fransisco Pinon Sr. Ester, is survived by 2 sons, Jose Hernandez, Ruben Hernandez (Letty), and daughter Maria A. "NoNi" Hdz. Bernal (Nacho), 11 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren plus countless Nieces and Nephews from many different states. Viewing will be on Friday July 24th 2020, from Noon to 9:00pm. Rosary starts at 7:00pm at Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston. Chapel service is on Saturday July 25th2020, Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston, at 3pm. Following burial right after at San Juan Cemetery, where we will lay her to rest in the family plot. Due to Covid-19 we understand anyone not being able to attend. Prayers for our family in this difficult time would be greatly appreciated. Masks are required in funeral home with a limit of 150 people at a time. Services are under Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston located at 706 W. Sam Houston Blvd. Pharr, Texas 78577



