Mission - Esther Juana Macias Blanco went to be with the Lord on April 20, 2020 in Mission, Texas. She was born in Mexico City, Mexico on the 23rd of June in 1929. Her parents were Dr. David and Esther Macias. Esther received an elementary education degree and continued her studies at Oklahoma Presbyterian College. There she met and later married the ex-drummer, Samuel Blanco in 1954. They spent 31 years in the ministry of the United Methodist Church. After briefly residing in Mexico City upon retirement, Esther and her husband returned to the U.S. and lived in Mission, Texas for the rest of her years. Esther was a faithful member of Iglesia Metodista Unida El Divino Redentor in McAllen, Texas for over 25 years. Her faithful and fruitful witness to Jesus through El Divino Redentor was evident through her steadfast ministry of presence. Esther was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Imelda Salcedo Macias, and her husband, Samuel. She is survived by her siblings David, Matilde, Elvia, and Esperanza. She is also survived by her children: Samuel (Alma), Magdalena (Jeremiah), Martha (Steve??), Ruth (Robert), Esther (Joel), Rebeca (Emmanuel), and David (Irma). Her surviving family also includes 24 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no viewing or funeral services. However, the family will welcome your presence at the burial service at Valley Memorial Gardens at 1 pm, April 24, 2020. Social distancing and all necessary restrictions will be observed. In memory of Esther and her husband, the Blanco family will set up the Rev. Samuel & Esther M. Blanco scholarship fund in order to fulfill their wish of supporting Hispanic students pursuing post-secondary education. Inquiries regarding this scholarship fund should be directed to: blancoscholarshipfund@gmail.com

Published in The Monitor on Apr. 22, 2020.