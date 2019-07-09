Home

Esther R. Farias Obituary
Mission - Esther R. Farias, 89, passed away on July 7, 2019, in Mission, Texas. She was a caring person, devoted to both her family and her faith. She was very involved in Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Esther was always helping people, and willing to give advice, and loved to cook for people.

She was preceded in death by her husband Aguinaldo Farias, sons Roberto Farias, Rufino (Rosa) Farias, Javier Farias; brother Enrique Rodriguez; sisters Amelia Colegio, Rafaela Salazar, Maria Elia Guerra.

She is survived by her children Feliciano (Cheryl) Farias, Aguinaldo (Lina) Farias Jr., Epifanio (Faith) Farias, Oscar (Gloria) Farias, Orlando (Nora) Farias, Omar (Malita) Farias, Javier (Margie) Farias, Juanita Farias. She is also survived by her 26 grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, from 1-9pm with a 7pm rosary at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 10 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Mission.

Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission.
Published in The Monitor on July 9, 2019
