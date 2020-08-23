Edinburg - Dora (Esquivel) Salazar, 77, passed away on August 5, 2020, and within 24hrs of losing his beloved wife of 60 years, Estorgio "Tojo" Salazar, 86, joined her in heaven on August 6th.Dora was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and sibling. She enjoyed and was known for her outstanding cooking. Notably, her enchiladas, chicken salad, potato salad, tamales, and turkey dressing for the annual Thanksgiving meal. She had such a passion for cooking and was always looking to try new recipes. She often watched YouTube videos of her favorite Mexican cooks and recipes to try. She was known to be quick-witted, opinionated, fun-loving, and a great counselor.She grew up in Edinburg, where she attended high school. Her first job was as a sales clerk at the local Kmart for 7 years. She went on to work as a secretary for N.L. Baroid in 1980, before taking on her last job with the State, working at the Evins Regional Juvenile Center for 18 years. She retired in 2005.Dora is preceded in death by her parents, Ramon and Amada Esquivel; her brothers, Nasario, Rodolfo, Rogelio "Kelo", Carlos, Alberto "Beto", Robert and her twin sister, Aida. She is survived by her sisters, Amelia (Chilo) Rios, and Berta Salazar.Tojo was a gentle, kind, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and sibling. He enjoyed barbecuing for the family in his younger days. He loved tinkering and working with his tools in his garage always building or fixing something. He was always sociable and greeted everyone he knew and encountered at the local stores, and local restaurants. He was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan and was often heard yelling at his TV set when "the Boys" weren't doing well.He grew up in Edinburg, where he attended school, enlisted in the Army and was stationed in Germany. He was a proud Veteran and proudly recalled how he served alongside Elvis Presley. Tojo worked for Lee Walker Mineral Oil then later took a job with Willis Drilling Company working as an oil rig truck driver until 1986. After the deep oil recession in the mid -1980s, Tojo went to work for TRW as a Power steering disassembly technician where he retired in 1996.Tojo is preceded in death by his parents, Enrique and Sotera Salazar; his brothers, Luis, Isidro "Chilo", Enrique "Henry"; and a sister, Sotera. He is survived by two sisters, Paula "Polly" Deleon, and Antonia "Cuata" Garza.Tojo and Dora were a testament of unconditional love. They loved being surrounded by family. Their home was the center for gatherings and the place where most family gravitated towards for many years. Like with many long sustaining marriages, they were inseparable and an example of a couple devoted to love and family.One of the things they most enjoyed was to watch their telenovelas together followed by discussions of what took place on that day's show. Another was reviewing pictures together posted by family on Facebook.They are survived by their children, Daniel (Cindy) Salazar, Sandra (Filo) Salinas, Annette Salazar; their grandchildren, Jonathon Salinas, Benjamin Salinas, Elijah Salinas, Nina Salazar, Marcus Lopez, and Justin Lopez; a great-grandson, Dax Salinas; and many beloved cousins, nephews, and nieces.Funeral services are to be announced at a later date.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.