Eudelia Torres-Saldana Obituary
Mission - Eudelia Torres-Saldana, 88, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Briarcliff Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in McAllen.

She is preceded in death by her first husband, Jesus Saldana; her second husband, Esteban Mata; and a daughter, Sonia Saldana.

Eudelia is survived by four children, Gilbert De Hoyos, Bruno Saldana, Zulema Saldana, Marta Mata; 20 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at San Juan Diego Catholic Church in McAllen. Interment will follow at Roselawn Cemetery in McAllen.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on May 27, 2019
