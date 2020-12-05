McAllen - Eufemia L Molina, 86, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020, in Weslaco. She was born on October 31, 1934, in McAllen, to Clara (Lopez) and Atanacio Molina. Eufemia was blessed with one daughter whom she raised as a mother and father to her. She dedicated many years of service to the Holiday Inn Airport in McAllen, Tx leading to her retirement. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, was dearly loved and will be missed by all those who knew her. Mrs. Molina was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Benigno Molina, Manuel Zamora, and Ramona Mora.Eufemia is survived by her daughter, Marisela Zavala (Ramiro Gallardo); her grandchildren, Jennifer L Gomez (Jesus Gomez) and Edward B Zavala, all of McAllen, Tx; her siblings, Aristeo Molina and Ramona Villagomez (Rodolfo Villagomez) of Cleburne, Tx, and Elvira Gonzalez of Fort Worth, Tx; and her nieces and nephews that cherished her deeply.Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary, Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Legacy Chapels 4610 South Jackson Road in Edinburg.Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.