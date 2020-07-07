Pharr, Texas - Eufemia Rocha, age 94, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at her residence in Pharr. She was preceded in death by her parents, Isidro & Tomasa Torres. She is survived by her daughter, Maria Olga Rocha, brother, Isidro Torres and sister, Santos Pecina. Visitation will be held today, Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm. A chapel service will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Aurora Funeral home Sam Houston at 9:00 am burial will follow at San Juan City Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Aurora Funeral Home of Pharr.



