Eugenio Avalos Jr.
Pharr - Eugenio Avalos Jr., 68, entered eternal rest Monday, August 24, 2020, at his residence in Pharr.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Gregoria Rivera Gomez and Epifanio Gomez Sr.

Eugenio is survived by three children, Maria "Lupita" (Rey) Mendoza of Edinburg, Becky (Chris) Bolton of Wharton, TX, Crissy (Jesse) Sierra of McAllen; his former spouse, Adelina Sotelo of Pharr; six grandchildren, Eugene, Enrique, Rosemary, Bailey, Jasmine, and Jesse; three siblings, Yolanda (Jorge) Guerra of Pharr, Epifanio (Erma) Gomez Jr. of San Juan, Ana (Alfredo) Ozuna of Edinburg; several nieces and nephews; and his healthcare provider and loyal friend, Joana Aguirre.

Private services will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.



Published in The Monitor on Aug. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
