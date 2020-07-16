Edinburg - Eugenio Mendoza, 93, entered eternal rest Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at his residence in Edinburg.He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Maria de Jesus (1997); a granddaughter, Teresa Jo Salomon (2018); a great-great-grandson, Sebastian Noah Hernandez (2014); and his parents, Jeronimo and Bernarda Mendoza.Eugenio is survived by his children, Irma (Arnold) of Edinburg, Geronimo (Veronica) of San Juan, Nancy (Pete) of San Antonio, Reynaldo (Belinda) of Penitas, Maria Elena (Natividad) of Lubbock, TX, Eugenio Jr. (Nina) of Pharr, Ana (Epifanio) of San Antonio, Ramona (+Ernesto) of Michigan, Roberto (Shelley) of San Antonio, Denise (Lupe) of San Juan; 34 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren.Eugenio will be greatly missed by his family and friends.The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude for the prayers and support received during this time of remembrance and celebration of life.John 10:27-29"My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow me. I give them eternal life, and they will never perish, and no one will snatch them out of my hand. My Father, who has given them to me, is greater than all, and no one is able to snatch them out of the Father's hand."Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.