|
|
Mission - Eugenio Mercado, Jr. , age 89, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 at Mission Valley Nursing & Transitional Center.
He was preceded in death by parents, Estela & Eugenio Mercado, Sr., 1st wife, Beatriz Mercado, 2nd wife, Maria Mercado, son, Frank Mercado and by a sister, Socorro Guerra.
He is survived by his children, Martha Garza of Mission, Sylvia Jaimes & Isaac Villegas both of Alton, Cecilo Mercado & Eugenio Mercado III both of Idaho, a sister, Estela Villegas of Alton and by 19 grandchildren & 18 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Monday, May 13, 2019 from 3:00 to 9:00 pm at Flores Funeral Home in Mission with a Prayer Service to be conducted at 5:00 pm and a Holy Rosary recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 am, Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Flores Funeral Home in Mission with interment to follow at San Jose Cemetery in Abram.
Funeral services are entrusted to the care of Flores Funeral Home of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on May 12, 2019