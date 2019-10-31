|
|
McAllen - On October 28, 2019 surrounded by his loving family Mr. Eugenio Navarro entered eternal rest at the age of 62 years old. "Gene" as he was known and lovingly called was born on March 23, 1957 in McAllen. Gene dedicated his life to his family. He was preceded in death by his father-Jesus Navarro, brothers-Jose Luis, Jesus Jr. and Juan.
Left to cherish his memory is Gene's wife- Rubicela R. Navarro; his daughter- Lori Suhai Navarro, his son- Eugenio Jr.; His siblings- David, Belinda, Pablo, Lydia ; His beloved mother- Paula G. Navarro.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 31, 2019