EDINBURG - Eustaquia "Dolores" Martinez was met by Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and by her husband, Juan Martinez in Heaven Sunday, July 12, 2020.Dona Lolita, as everyone knew her by, was born in Cerritos, San Luis Potosi, Mexico on September 20, 1957. There she was raised by her parents as one of 12 siblings. Being a young beautiful teenager she met a handsome young man, by the name Juan. In which they fell in love and nobody was able to separate them after that, they married on October 20, 1977, and together they had two daughters, Gregoria and Jessica. They came to the United States soon after they got married, and made Edinburg their forever home.Dona Lolita had a vision of life to always be able to work hard for her daughters and making sure nothing would hold her back in giving them everything they needed to grow and make them both responsible young ladies. Throughout her early years in Edinburg, Dona Lolita helped her husband work so they could have a good life together. Dona Lolita worked various jobs from working in the fields picking melons to ironing clothes until an accident in the late 90's kept her from working hard labor. Right after she helped her daughters graduate high school and after she gave her daughter's hands in marriage, she began a small business with Don Juan, renting out tables, chairs, and moon jumps. As the business grew, together with her daughters, they opened a Party Supply Store in which they incorporated their rental business. You could always see Dona Lolita taking care of her business with a big smile and always looking beautiful.Lolita had the privilege to work with and help out a lot of people. She loved to travel to her home town of Cerritos, San Luis Potosi as many times as she could, all together with her daughters and sons-in-law, there was no place she would go without her whole family. Lolita also had a passion for dancing, in fact at every party event she and her husband Don Juan would always be the first to get up and get the dancing going, always maintaining her poise, and radiant beauty.Dona Lolita will be missed by a very large and extended family, and friends she made throughout her life from previous employees at her rental company, Everyday Party Supply to her daughter's store, The Party Drive-Thru.Lolita is proceeded in the death by the love of her life, Juan Martinez; her father Ambrosio Campos; and four siblings.She is survived by her mother Gregoria Campos; her two daughters Gregoria (Julian) Hernandez and Jessica (Gerardo) De Leon; her six grandchildren, J.J. Hernandez, A.J. Hernandez, J.R. De Leon, J.D. De Leon, JoJo De Leon, and Jerrica De Leon; she is also surviving her are her three sisters, Ignacia (Leo) Melendez, Zanerda (Mateo) Serna, Maria (Gerardo) Vasquez; three brothers; Roberto Campos, Augusto (Cata) Campos, Martin (Chuyita) Campos; as well as numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces.Gregoria and Jessica would like to extend their gratitude to all family members that were able to attend from far away and locally, also to all friends, employees, ex-employees of The Party Drive Thru Family. We also thank all the faithful community of the church in which we attended all our life (Sacred Heart Church) Father Kumor, Father Richard, and Father Jeremy for prayers. Also special thanks to Father Chris for calls and prayers.Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, July 15, 2020, at Memorial Event Center, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Visitation will continue at Memorial Event Center from 12 to 3:30 p.m. with a funeral mass at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.Pallbearers will be Julian Hernandez, Jose Gerardo De Leon, J.J. Hernandez, J.R. De Leon, Rodolfo Muniz, and Martin Campos.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.