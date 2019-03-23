Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
Resources
More Obituaries for Eva Rodriguez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eva C. Rodriguez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eva C. Rodriguez Obituary
Edinburg - Eva C. Rodriguez, 93, went home to our Lord Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Leandro Rodriguez; a daughter, Diana Rodriguez; her parents, Adan and Maria Cortez; five brothers, and two sisters.

Mrs. Rodriguez is survived by two daughters, Blanca (Joe) Padilla of California, Sylvia A. (Abel) Villanueva of Edinburg; two sons, Leandro (Olivia) Rodriguez Jr. and Ricardo Rodriguez, both of Edinburg; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now