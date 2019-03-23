|
Edinburg - Eva C. Rodriguez, 93, went home to our Lord Wednesday, March 20, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Leandro Rodriguez; a daughter, Diana Rodriguez; her parents, Adan and Maria Cortez; five brothers, and two sisters.
Mrs. Rodriguez is survived by two daughters, Blanca (Joe) Padilla of California, Sylvia A. (Abel) Villanueva of Edinburg; two sons, Leandro (Olivia) Rodriguez Jr. and Ricardo Rodriguez, both of Edinburg; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 23, 2019