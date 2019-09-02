|
McAllen, TX - Eva H. Chavez, 85, went to be with the Lord on August 31, 2019, at Rio Grande Regional Hospital. She was born in Burgos, Tamps. Mexico as one of 14 siblings to Juan Hernandez Ramos and Manuela Ramirez Cantu De Ramos.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Juan L. Chavez, and by her daughter, Norma Lee Chavez. Mrs. Chavez is survived by her son, Juan H. Chavez Jr. (Sylvia Padilla), and her grandchildren Alyssa Chavez and Juan Chavez III, several brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary on Monday, September 2, 2019 at Funeraria del Angel, 3611 N. Taylor Rd. in Mission. Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Funeraria del Angel. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens, 3605 N. Taylor Rd. in Mission.
Funeral services are under the direction of Funeraria del Angel in Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 2, 2019