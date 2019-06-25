Mission, Texas - Eva Vela Quintanilla entered eternal rest on Thursday, June 20, 2019, to be with our Lord, Jesus Christ. She was born in Mission, Texas on December 5, 1929.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Jose Maria Vela and Angelita Limon Vela; Brothers and sisters Roberto Vela, Gilberto Vela, Beatrice Bustamante, Teresa Sermeno, Jesus Vela, Maria Elena Vela and Jose M. Vela; one great granddaughter, Rhiannon Rose Baxter; sons-in-law-LeRoy James and Joel Salinas.



She is survived by her beloved husband of 74 years, Roberto Quintanilla of Alton, Texas; eight children: Nena (Amancio F.) Chapa, Margie Ella James, Estela Salinas, Roberto Quintanilla Jr., Gil (Karen) Quintanilla, Ruben (Delhia) Quintanilla, Sylvia (Armando) Garza, Olga Lydia (Simon) Hanna. She is also survived by her siblings Reynaldo Vela and Guadalupe Molina from Michigan and a total of 19 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.



The majority of her life was dedicated to her faith and children who she instilled the value of an education and the importance of family and a spiritual life. Her empathy, wisdom and passion for life was immeasurable. Her family is proud that she was the principal developer of Palm Heights Subdivision in Alton, Texas. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and spending time with family.



Pallbearers will be her grandchildren: Kennedy F. Salinas, Matthew L. Garza, Robert J. Quintanilla, Sergio Lopez, Jr., Gabriel Hanna and Isaac Hanna.



Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. memorial service/rosary followed by a family eulogy on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission. Funeral mass will be held in her honor at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. Burial will follow at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery. Services were entrusted to Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission. Published in The Monitor on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary