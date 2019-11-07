|
McAllen - Evangelina Alonzo Garcia was granted her Angel wings on Monday, November 4, 2019 . Her final days were spent with her family by her side. Working for over 35 years as an LVN in the McAllen area, she graduated from Pan American University in 1954. It was the first class of nursing school in the Rio Grande Valley. She cared for her husband, Rolando M. Garcia, six children and three nephews who joined the family as well. With her door always open to all in need, she also cared for her 14 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
Survived by her children are Patricia Garza, Roland M. Garcia, Jr., Alma Asghari, Rosana Garcia, and Adriana Garcia. Her surviving sibiings include Lilia Hernandez, Aurelia Zehentmeyer, Jovita Pensinger, Victor Alonzo, Blas Alonzo, Susana Killion and Rita Alonzo.
Visitation will begin today, Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m with a 7:00 p.m. Rosary being recited at Ceballos Funeral Home of McAllen . A chapel service will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Ceballos Funeral Home Chapel with Deacon Salvador Rojas officiating. The burial will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mission, Texas.
The Alonzo and Garcia families entrusted their service to the care of Ceballos Funeral Home of McAllen.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 7, 2019