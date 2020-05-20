Mission - Evangelina "Jela" Flores, age 79, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at Mission Valley Nursing and Transitional Care in Mission. Evangelina was born in Cuevitas, TX to Ernesto and Ester Flores.Evangelina worked for 26 years at McAllen Medical Center in the nursery and NICU. Working with babies throughout her career, she was able to be present at the births of those dearest to her, her grandchildren. She was a member of Faith Fellowship Bible Church where she was loved and respected. Evangelina found great importance in her faith family and her church.She was preceded in death by her parents †Ernesto Flores and †Ester Gonzalez Flores and by her brother †Ernesto Flores Jr.She is survived by her five children: Adriana Marruffo (†David), Janie Garza, Rudy Cavazos (Belia), Nellie Flores (Laco) and Andres Cavazos (Diana). Ten grandchildren: Amy Cavazos, David and Albert Garza, Rudy and Kathy Cavazos, Luckie and Dani Flores, Krystal Cavazos Ojeda, Andy Cavazos and Kassandra Cavazos Lopez. She is also survived by twelve great-grandchildren and by her siblings, Maria Otila Flores (†Isabel), Hector Flores (Elida) and Oliverio Flores (Yolanda).Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 3:00 to 9:00 pm at Flores Funeral Home Chapel in Mission with a Prayer Service to be conducted at 7:00 pm. Graveside Funeral Services will be conducted at 10:00 am on Thursday morning, May 21, 2020 at Cuevitas Cemetery in Cuevitas, TX. A funeral procession will be leaving Flores Funeral Home on Thursday morning at 9:30 am.Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Flores Funeral Home of Mission.