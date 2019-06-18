Services Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home 322 East Kuhn Steet Edinburg , TX 78541 (956) 383-4931 Resources More Obituaries for Evangelina Guerra Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Evangelina G. "Beva" (de la Garza) Guerra

Obituary Condolences Flowers Linn-San Manuel/Edinburg - Dateline: Linn-San Manuel/Edinburg



Evangelina "Beva" G. Guerra, 95, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Colonial Manor Nursing Home in Pharr. She was born on Saturday, June 30, 1923, in Camargo, Tamps., Mexico, to Jesus de la Garza and Casimira Villarreal de la Garza. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Oscar Modesto Guerra, Sr.; son, Oscar Modesto Guerra, Jr.; great- granddaughter, Avaree Grace Perez; 6 brothers and 5 sisters.



Evangelina is survived by her children, Nelda T. Guerra, Beatrice G. (Humberto) Vela and Ricardo Jesus Guerra, daughter-in-law; Norma M. Rodriguez, 10 grandchildren, 23 great- grandchildren, 1 great- great- grandchild, her companion dog Zorro and numerous nieces and nephews.



Evangelina lived in Linn-San Manuel most of her life and was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church in San Manuel. With the onset of WW II and her brothers being drafted to serve their country, her father needed her help to run the family businesses, De La Garza Grocery Store and De La Garza Slaughter House. She graduated from Edinburg High School in 1942. She married the love of her life, Oscar M. Guerra, Sr., thus beginning her devotion to farm and ranch life. Evangelina's work experiences included being one of the first female bus drivers for the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District. She then began her career with the US Post Office on December 11, 1967, in the Linn-San Manuel Post Office and Delmita Post Office, retiring as a US Post Mistress after 22 years of service on March 2, 1990. She was a member of the Edinburg Friends of the Library and Museum of South Texas History. She was a very faithful and courageous God-fearing woman who instilled strong work ethics, values, respect and a "Just Do It!" attitude to her family. She enjoyed the "ranch life" and gardening, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Her family would like to say a special "Thank You" to the staff and nurses of Allstate Hospice and Dr. Jose Lares for the compassionate care they provided to their mother. They would like to express their appreciation to her caregiver, Guadalupe Rueda Moreno, for all the attention and care given to Evangelina for a year and a half. Additionally, a very special thank you to Mario Garza, Director of Nursing, Colonial Manor Nursing Home and staff for the care and compassion demonstrated to their mother and the family. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and all those whose lives she touched. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made in memory of their mother, Evangelina G. Guerra, to Linn-San Manuel Volunteer Fire Department or St. Anne's Catholic Church in San Manuel.



The Guerra family will receive friends on Monday, June 17, 2019, from 5:00-9:00 p.m. with a Rosary to be prayed at 7:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 501 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg. Catholic Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Fr. Joaquin Zermeno officiating. Catholic burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, 1701 East Richardson Road in Edinburg. Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers will be her grandsons: Humberto Vela, Jr., Marcos Miguel Vela, Oscar Rene Vela, Hector Solis, Guillermo David Guerra and Javier David Guerra. Funeral services have been entrusted to Johnny Garcia, Manager/Funeral Director and Staff of Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home in Edinburg. Published in The Monitor on June 18, 2019