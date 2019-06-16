Mission - Evangelina O. Farias, 90, passed away on June 13, 2019 at Mission Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was preceded in death by her parents, Domingo and Anita Ozuna, her husband, Ramiro Farias Sr. and her siblings, Altagracia "Grace" Lanfranco, Jose Ozuna, and Yolanda Ozuna. She is survived by her children; Ramiro (Janie) Farias Jr., Rene (Rosie) Farias, Rosa Alva (Pedro) Castillo, Rogelio Farias, Herlinda (Roberto) Moreno, grandchildren; Vanessa (Mike) Lane, Patricia Ann Castillo, Roberto (Vivi) Moreno Jr., Iliana (Victor) Martinez, Domingo (Carolina) Moreno, Romaldo Moreno, Robina (Anthony) Reyna, great-grandchildren; Robert J. Moreno, Enrique Moreno, Emma Rose Moreno, Jaxon Lane, Anthony Reyna Jr., Ramsey Martinez and siblings; Juan (Corina) Ozuna, Rigo (Olivia) Ozuna, Dominga O. Castro and blessed with numerous nieces and nephews. She will always be remembered for her involvement in her church due to her devotion to her faith. She will be dearly missed by all those who were blessed to know her. The family would like to express their gratitude to the nurses, doctors and staff at Mission Hospital and Mission Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission. Funeral mass will be held in her honor at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Mission. Services were entrusted to Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission. Published in The Monitor on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary