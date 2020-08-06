1/1
Evangelina P. Harper
McAllen - Evangelina P. Harper, 89 years old, of McAllen, TX. passed away August 01, 2020, with her family by her side.

Evangelina worked for McAllen Independent School District for 25 years.

Evangelina is survived by three daughters, and she is also survived by seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Evangelina was an accomplished cook and a seamstress. She passed her appreciation of music to all her children. Eva was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.

Viewing ceremony will be held on Thursday, August 06, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at the Kreidler Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, August 7, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with burial following at Roselawn Cemetery.



Published in The Monitor on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kreidler Funeral Home
314 North 10th Street
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-0234
