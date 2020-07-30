Mission/Palmhurst - Evangelina "Chole" Pena Salinas passed away on Thursday July 16, 2020 at Briarcliff Nursing & Rehab in McAllen. Evangelina was preceded in death by her parents Eligio Pena Contreras and Antonia Guerra Pena, her son Julian "JB" Salinas, her sister Romula Pena Ramos and two brothers, Amado, and Arturo Pena. Evangelia is survived by her husband of 69 years, Julian Salinas, her daughters Gloria (Robert) Olivares of McAllen, Martha (Tom) Elkins of Rosenburg, Irma (Jose) Garcia of Beeville and Maria Elva (Oscar) Requenez of Mission. She is also survived by her brothers Oscar (Consuelo) Pena and Efrain Pena of Mission as well as her sister Andrea (Roque) Pena of Mission. Chole is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. "Tia Chole" was loved by her nieces and nephews.Evangelina lived most of her life in Mission and attended Mission schools. She worked as a cashier at Mission Dry Goods in Mission for many years. Evangelina was a talented and strong woman who could fix anything. She was an excellent cook when she was in the mood and a talented seamstress, who sewed to clothe her family. She was known to play softball with her family and was a fierce batter. She will be remembered as a firecracker, the wild and crazy aunt, and the lucky gambler. She enjoyed her weekends at the family ranch "Los Caballos" in Delmita/San Isidro playing poker and chalupa till the wee hours of the night with her brothers and sisters.Visitation will be Friday, July 31, 2020 from 5-9pm at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home Chapel in Mission. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11am at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in McAllen.Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission.