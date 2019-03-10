Austin, TX - Evelyn Jane Crawford was born on 2/6/20 in Crafton, PA and died on 3/1/19. She was the youngest of four children. Following high school graduation, she worked in a bank in Pittsburg. She dreamed of flying and had finished her course work to begin lessons when her mother found out and prohibited her from continuing. On 9/28/43 she married Robert Kenneth (Kenny) Crawford who was serving in the US Navy as a Lieutenant ( jg) and Commanding Officer and was from Houston, PA. Following Kenny's service at Normandy in WWII, she joined him in Portland before his ship departed for the Pacific front. During his absence, their son, George Edward, was born in Pittsburg. Following Kenny's discharge from the Navy, the couple moved to McAllen, TX where their second child, Susan, was born. They spent several years in Bryan while Kenny completed a Master's degree from Texas A&M. After returning to McAllen, Evelyn enjoyed her role as a homemaker. When the children were older, she worked at Sears in the accounting department for a couple years and was then employed for 29 years at Broadway Hardware where she served as office manager. Evelyn and Kenny enjoyed square dancing with a group of friends, and they hosted many guests for Evelyn's delicious meals. After George's death in 1970, Evelyn and Kenny often spent weekends at their fishing place on the Arroyo. Soon after Kenny's death in 1985, Evelyn retired.



Evelyn was active in the community as a volunteer at McAllen Public Library, the Vannie Cook Cancer Center, and St. Mark United Methodist Church. She participated in the Walk to Emmaus and attended a Bible study. She met a group of friends weekly at the mall where they walked and then had coffee. She was an avid reader even in her later years when she required large print books. She kept her mind sharp working cross word puzzles and her hands busy doing beautiful needlepoint pieces as well as sewing many outfits including Susan's wedding dress, until arthritis prevented her from continuing these hobbies. For many years she traveled with various friends and had a great time. Her circle of friends was large, and Evelyn was always available to lend a helping hand. In 2007 Evelyn moved to Pflugerville to be closer to family and then to Austin in 2016.



Evelyn was a fantastic wife, mother, and grandmother. She delighted in being involved in her grandchildren's lives and then celebrating them as parents to her precious great grandchildren. She was a role model and woman of great faith, and words used to describe her include loving, caring, supportive, thoughtful, strong, courageous, funny, sharp witted, loyal, adventurous, ambitious, fiercely independent, beloved, and successful. She is survived by her daughter Susan and husband Larry; granddaughter Christie Harmon; grandsons Todd and wife Jennifer Zatopek; and Nathan and wife Mary Zatopek. Great grandchildren include Aliyah and Kaden Harmon; Jacob, Lucas, Sam, and Kate Zatopek; and Bradley and Hannah Zatopek. She is also survived by her niece Shirley and husband Ralph (Gil) Gilliland and nephew Dick and wife Gail Morey. She is preceded in death by her husband Kenny and son George; parents Ed and Elvira Morey; siblings Richard (Dick) Morey, Adelaide Hastings, and Marie Morey.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to charities she supported including the Salvation Army, , and Texas Scottish Rite Hospital or a . We thank caregivers Alicia, Carol, and Tracey as well as Hospice Austin for their support and care. A memorial service will be held at a later time in McAllen, TX.



We love you and celebrate your life well lived, and we say goodbye until we meet again.



