Evelyn Joyce Stewart
Orange City, FL - Evelyn Joyce Stewart passed away peacefully on May 11, 2020, in her home in Orange City Florida, after a lengthy illness. Joyce was born in Honaker, Virginia on September 8, 1935. She was a caring wife, loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was known to be an angel on earth. She loved visiting friends and family, going to church, and living life to its fullest.

Joyce is preceded in death by her husband William H. Stewart, parents Robert and Ora Smith, Brothers; Charles Smith, Ronald Smith, Jerry Smith and Johnny Smith.

She is survived by her spouse Terry Strickler; sister Janet (Paul) Finical, three children; Sheryl Stewart (Linda), Rhonda Dube (Tom), William C. Stewart (Monica). Grandchildren; Jason Gates (Brandi), Cory Gates (Kim), Jackie Stewart, Brittany James (Louis), and Kieran Stewart-Phillips.

The family has tremendous gratitude to the caregivers at Hospice for giving her quality of life with dignity. Please consider a contribution in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on May 22, 2020.
