McAllen, TX - Evelyn Payne Alaniz, 80, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020, after a lengthy illness. She was born at Fort Ringgold in Rio Grande City to Henry C. Payne and Eleanor Dahl Payne.Evelyn met the love of her life as a young girl. Little did she know that her neighbor's nephew, Rolando, would enrich her life so much. Evelyn and Rolando would soon marry and have three children. Their fairy tale life spanned states as they moved their young family from Rio Grande City to Anaheim, California to Dallas, Texas and back until they finally returned to the valley to live near family.Evelyn was a proud Rattlers supporter belonging to the Golden Rattler Club from Rio Grande City and also working at Sharyland High School, where she took pride in running the front office. She was a true people person and loved interacting with everyone she met.Upon her retirement, she began volunteering for the McAllen Medical Center Auxiliary. Her love for volunteering and this organization spurred her to serve on the Board of Directors for the Auxiliary for many years until her illness prevented her from serving.Left behind to cherish her memory are her husband, Rolando; her children, Michael (Noelia) Alaniz, Robert Alaniz, and Cynthia (Jonathan) Cooksey; her grandchildren, Richard (Amy) Ingram, Sarah (Miguel) Marines, Kimberly Alaniz, Robert Michael Alaniz, Roland Alaniz, Erika (Abel) Zepeda, and Kristina Young; and ten great-grand kids.In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting donations be made to the McAllen Medical Auxiliary Scholarship Program, a program near and dear to Evelyn's heart.For the safety of all, only a small private family ceremony will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at 10:00am. Sanchez Funeral Home in Rio Grande City is in charge of the funeral arrangements.Viewing was held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 1:00 pm - 7:00 pm. Viewing will continue today, Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 8:00 am - 10:00 am. Interment will follow at 10:00 am, she will have a grave side service with a Deacon at St. John Cemetery. All funeral services are under the direction of Sanchez Funeral Home of Rio Grande City.