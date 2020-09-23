1/1
Evelyn Payne Alaniz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McAllen, TX - Evelyn Payne Alaniz, 80, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020, after a lengthy illness. She was born at Fort Ringgold in Rio Grande City to Henry C. Payne and Eleanor Dahl Payne.

Evelyn met the love of her life as a young girl. Little did she know that her neighbor's nephew, Rolando, would enrich her life so much. Evelyn and Rolando would soon marry and have three children. Their fairy tale life spanned states as they moved their young family from Rio Grande City to Anaheim, California to Dallas, Texas and back until they finally returned to the valley to live near family.

Evelyn was a proud Rattlers supporter belonging to the Golden Rattler Club from Rio Grande City and also working at Sharyland High School, where she took pride in running the front office. She was a true people person and loved interacting with everyone she met.

Upon her retirement, she began volunteering for the McAllen Medical Center Auxiliary. Her love for volunteering and this organization spurred her to serve on the Board of Directors for the Auxiliary for many years until her illness prevented her from serving.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her husband, Rolando; her children, Michael (Noelia) Alaniz, Robert Alaniz, and Cynthia (Jonathan) Cooksey; her grandchildren, Richard (Amy) Ingram, Sarah (Miguel) Marines, Kimberly Alaniz, Robert Michael Alaniz, Roland Alaniz, Erika (Abel) Zepeda, and Kristina Young; and ten great-grand kids.

In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting donations be made to the McAllen Medical Auxiliary Scholarship Program, a program near and dear to Evelyn's heart.

For the safety of all, only a small private family ceremony will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at 10:00am. Sanchez Funeral Home in Rio Grande City is in charge of the funeral arrangements.

Viewing was held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 1:00 pm - 7:00 pm. Viewing will continue today, Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 8:00 am - 10:00 am. Interment will follow at 10:00 am, she will have a grave side service with a Deacon at St. John Cemetery. All funeral services are under the direction of Sanchez Funeral Home of Rio Grande City.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sanchez Funeral Home
301 East 2nd Street
Rio Grande City, TX 78582
(956) 487-2525
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved