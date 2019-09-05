|
Edinburg - Evelyn Rae Mangum, 69, went home to the Lord Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg.
Born in Laurinburg, North Carolina, she was a resident of Edinburg for the past ten years. Evelyn is going to be greatly missed by her husband and family.
She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Larry Mangum; two children Larry (Marilyn) Mangum, Jr., Brenda Rose Wonders; and five grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 East Canton in Edinburg.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 5, 2019