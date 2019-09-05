Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Mangum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Rae Mangum

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Rae Mangum Obituary
Edinburg - Evelyn Rae Mangum, 69, went home to the Lord Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg.

Born in Laurinburg, North Carolina, she was a resident of Edinburg for the past ten years. Evelyn is going to be greatly missed by her husband and family.

She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Larry Mangum; two children Larry (Marilyn) Mangum, Jr., Brenda Rose Wonders; and five grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 East Canton in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now