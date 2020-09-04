1/1
Everardo R. Garza
Weslaco - Elsa -Everardo R. Garza, 83, passed away peacefully Friday, August 07, 2020 at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen, Texas. Mr. Garza born May 17, 1937 in Santa Maria, Tamaulipas, Mexico to Seferino Garza and Clarita Ramos. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Maria C. Garza and his son, Raul Garza. Mr. Garza is survived by his loving children, Jesus Garza, Margarita (Rosaleo) Diaz, Alicia Rodriguez, Juanita (Joe) Mendoza, Yolanda Gonzalez, Amelia Garza, Noelia (Olivero) Trevino, 26 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren.

Visitation for Mr. Garza will be Friday, September 4, 2020 from 11:00 pm to 7:00 p.m. with a rosary service at 6: 00 p. m. at Eternal Light Funeral Home of Elsa Tx. Mr. Garza will be cremated at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Eternal Light Funeral Home of Elsa, Tx

Published in The Monitor on Sep. 4, 2020.
